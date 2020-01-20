fire

Fire breaks out at vacant motel room in west central Fresno

Fresno police officers were driving by the Sierra Inn when they saw a large cloud of smoke coming from one of the rooms.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are investigating what sparked an early morning fire at a west central Fresno motel.

Fresno police officers were driving by the Sierra Inn on Parkway just north of Belmont Avenue at around 2 a.m. when they saw a large cloud of smoke coming from one of the rooms.

The officers called out fire crews, who were able to put out the flames quickly.

Investigators say the room was an empty storage unit, and one of its windows was broken.

Fire officials say they don't know what was burning inside the vacant room.

No one was injured in the fire, and no other rooms at the motel were damaged.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno west centralhotelfirefresno police department
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
2 police officers killed in Hawaii shooting
VIDEO: Truck engulfed in flames careens down icy interstate
Flooding an issue in Australia, as rain battles fires
Man charged with arson in huge NJ fire that destroyed 4 buildings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver crashes into apartment complex after being shot near Fresno State
Space heaters cause multiple house fires in Fresno over the weekend
56-year-old woman dies after being hit by 2 cars in northeast Fresno
Police search for man who stole car from McDonald's parking lot
2 more Puerto Rico officials fired after warehouse break-in
1 detained after disturbance causes panic at LAX
Man severely injured after being hit by vehicle in Visalia
Show More
Manhunt underway after 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Texas club
Woman lying in roadway struck, killed by driver in Visalia
NC kidnapping: Mom, baby found safe; police still looking for suspect
2 dead, 15 hurt in shooting outside Kansas City bar
6 gang members with guns inside vehicle arrested in Huron
More TOP STORIES News