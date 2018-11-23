Fire breaks out in Madera home, crews battle blaze

APARTMENT FIRE

KFSN staff
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Investigators are working to figure out what sparked a house fire in Madera County.

It happened in the area of Highway 145 and Road 38 in Madera County.

Officials say two people were home at the time of the fire, with their pet dog, but they got away safely.

One person was on the roof when firefighters were called, but they got down on their own.

It's not known if they were trying to put out the fire on their own.

There are no injuries.

Officials say the fire was mainly in the attic above the parking garage of the house -- and at least 20% of the home is damaged.
