Fire breaks out in Madera home, crews battling blaze

Officials say two people were home at the time of the fire, along with their pet dog -- but they got away safely.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Firefighters are currently battling an active house fire in the area of Highway 145 and Road 38 in Madera County.

One person was on the roof when firefighters were called, but they got down on their own.

It's not known if they were trying to put out the fire on their own.

There are no injuries.

At this time, there is no official word on what may have caused the flames -- but crews are currently fighting the blaze from the inside and outside.

Fire is mainly in the attic above the parking garage of the house -- and at least 20% of the home is damaged.
