FIRE

Fire breaks out in Visalia home, dryer may have been starting point

KFSN staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Residents of a Visalia home were safe after a late night house fire on Sunday night.

The fire broke out just before 10 p.m. at a home on Cherry near Sowell.

Smoke and fire could be seen by fire crews as they arrived at the home.

The fire was contained in ten minutes.

Three people were home at the time of the fire. They woke up to smoke and were able to escape.

The fire caused an estimated $75,000 in damage to the structure.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire was accidental and appeared to have started in or near the clothes dryer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
apartment firefireVisalia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE
Dozens displaced after fire damages apartments in Mendota
Fire tears through SUV nearly reaching home in Visalia
Upset shopper sets items on fire with hairspray blowtorch
Exclusive: BMWs mysteriously bursting into flames
More fire
Top Stories
Dozens displaced after fire damages apartments in Mendota
Car crashes into Starbucks in central Fresno
Tulare police officer shot, police dog killed after chase turns into shootout
Man hit intentionally by mini van in Southwest Fresno, police say
Murder victim's mother: losing her son is a reality she never thought she'd face
Local leader says community program helps the homeless with more than a meal
Vandals target Granite Park leaving $3,500 in damages
Fort Bragg soldier with lung cancer says medical mistake will cost him his life
Show More
Christmas Tree Lane family want stolen hand-made elf decoration returned, no questions asked
Police arrest roommate for Farmersville murder
Three men with handguns rob party supply store in Southeast Fresno
Kaiser Permanente mental health clinicians plan 5-day strike
Man stabbed over northeast Fresno parking spot
More News