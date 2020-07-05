Highway 180 between Dunlap Road and Millwood Road closed due to brush fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Caltrans District 6 says Highway 180 is closed between Dunlap Road and Millwood Road due to a vegetation fire.CAL Fire Fresno says one building has been destroyed. No other structures have been threatened at this time.The fire is currently 40 acres and only 20% contained. No injuries have been reported at this time and additional resources are on the way.