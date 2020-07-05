Highway 180 between Dunlap Road and Millwood Road closed due to brush fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Caltrans District 6 says Highway 180 is closed between Dunlap Road and Millwood Road due to a vegetation fire.

CAL Fire Fresno says one building has been destroyed. No other structures have been threatened at this time.

The fire is currently 40 acres and only 20% contained. No injuries have been reported at this time and additional resources are on the way.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnobrush firecal firehighways
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local firefighters see busy night during 4th of July celebrations
Remains of missing Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen identified
Millerton Lake sees large crowds on 4th of July with new guidelines
Visalia students, community lock hands to keep BLM signs from being moved
36-year-old man drowns in San Joaquin River
Peaceful demonstration held at Fresno Memorial Auditorium for Vanessa Guillen
Central California coronavirus cases
Show More
Local firefighters preparing for dangerous 4th of July weekend
3 people rescued from fire that burned through 2 SE Fresno homes
Woman rescued after falling down ravine in Tulare Co., condition unknown
Illegal fireworks spark flames at motel in Sanger, investigators say
Mosquito known to carry yellow fever found in Merced County
More TOP STORIES News