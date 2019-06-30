Fire burns house in the city of San Joaquin

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are in temporary housing after a fire ripped through their home Saturday.

Fire crews say the flames broke out near Nevada and 11th Street in the city of San Joaquin around 9 am.

The blaze caused significant damage to the home.

Red Cross officials are helping those who have been living in the home.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
