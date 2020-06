FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL Fire/Fresno County Fire has chosen the six winners for its Fire Prevention Video Contest!The agency will be posting one of the winning videos on its social media pages every Friday until all six are shared.The first winner is a video explaining some "do's and don'ts" of fire safety.Together, Aidan, Wesley, and Kailey show how to handle a variety of situations.They go over how to react when a fire alarm goes off, what to do if your clothing catches on fire, and how to safely check for flames on the other side of a door.