Wildfire forces emergency evacuations, road closures in Mariposa County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mandatory evacuations are in effect in parts of Mariposa County due to a wildfire.The fire is burning east of Lake McClure in the area of Hunters Valley Road and Detwiler Road.At last report, the blaze has burned at least 200 acres and is 5% contained.The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office announced mandatory evacuations around 8:30 last night for six homes.Hunters Valley Road is also closed at Bear Valley Road.The cause of this wildfire is under investigation.