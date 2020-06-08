mariposa county

Wildfire forces emergency evacuations, road closures in Mariposa County

Mandatory evacuations are in effect in parts of Mariposa County due to a wildfire.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mandatory evacuations are in effect in parts of Mariposa County due to a wildfire.

The fire is burning east of Lake McClure in the area of Hunters Valley Road and Detwiler Road.

At last report, the blaze has burned at least 200 acres and is 5% contained.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office announced mandatory evacuations around 8:30 last night for six homes.

Hunters Valley Road is also closed at Bear Valley Road.

The cause of this wildfire is under investigation.
