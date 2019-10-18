building fire

Fire causes $85,000 in damages at Orchard Walk East shopping center in Visalia

Fire officials tweeted out that the fire was contained around 5:15 a.m. Friday near Riggin Avenue and Dinuba Blvd.

The Visalia Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that resulted in thousands of dollars worth of damages at the Orchard Walk East shopping center.

They say the fire caused $85,000 worth of damage to Mountain Mikes and an insurance company.

Fire crews say the cause of the fire, that started inside of Mountain Mikes, is suspicious.

At this time there are no reports of injuries.
