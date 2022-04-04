Dog killed in apartment fire in central Fresno, fire officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Fire crews battled a two-alarm apartment fire in central Fresno Monday afternoon.

Officials say the flames broke out at Cambridge Court on Cedar and Dakota.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire but found a dead dog in the unit.

No people were injured but some complained of possible smoke inhalation.

The building was evacuated but residents are now returning.
