Firefighters battle flames at vacant building in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling flames that broke out at an empty building on Blackstone and Fedora.

Fire crews arrived at the building, which used to be an IHOP restaurant, around 5:30 Saturday morning.

When they got there, they found some heavy flames and smoke tearing through the back of the building.

Crews put a quick attack on the building and knocked the fire down in minutes.

Firefighters are still on scene cleaning up.

Fire investigators say homeless people likely started the flames before they got out of control.

No injuries have been reported and crews are expected to be in the area for the next several hours, so you'll want to avoid that area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralbuilding fire
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Traffic stop in Tulare Co. turns into high-speed chase, shooting involving officer
Merced mom holds vigil after losing daughter to drinking and driving
Fresno man loses job, faces 100+ years in prison on child sex case
UPS driver killed in Tulare County after truck hit by semi truck trailer
Tulare pleads with Gov. Newsom to remove homeless encampments along Hwy 99
2 Tulare County deputies, 1 firefighter taken to the hospital after exposure to fentanyl
Stay away from Super Bowl parties, experts warn
Show More
Why you shouldn't expect another stimulus check for weeks -- if at all
Fresno native playing lead role in Amazon Prime movie
Inmates at St. Louis jail set fires, break out windows
Latinos make up majority of COVID-19 deaths in California, Valley counties
California can't totally ban indoor worship, Supreme Court says
More TOP STORIES News