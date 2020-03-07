apartment fire

Man hospitalized, others displaced after central Fresno apartment complex fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Fire crews are investigating the two-alarm fire that left one man hospitalized and several others without a home.

Flames erupted just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning at the Pleasant Village Apartment Complex.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a lower-level unit.

Crews were able to knock down the blaze within minutes before it could spread to the second story units.

Three other units have minor damage.

Investigators say one man was hospitalized after he was injured trying to escape his apartment.

"People on the second floor were actually jumping out of the windows when crews arrived," says Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Brad Driscoll.

He adds thankfully, no other injuries were reported.

Fire officials say it's important for families to have an emergency escape plan with at least two exits, so you don't feel forced to resort to dangerous measures to leave your home.

Investigators are still looking into what started the fire.
