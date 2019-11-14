apartment fire

Fire crews battle multiple garage fires at apartment complex in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Fire crews are working to contain multiple garage fires burning at an apartment complex in central Fresno.

The fire broke out early Thursday morning near Clinton and Bond.

Crews worked quickly to stop the fire from spreading to other structures but it's unclear at this time how much damage has been done.

Fresno Fire says the cause of the investigation is unknown at this time.

Clinton is currently closed between Sixth and Bond as crews work the scene.
