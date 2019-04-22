fire

Fire crews battle rural fire in Fresno County; 60 percent contained

(Fresno County Fire)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are the scene of a 49 acre wildland fire in western Fresno County.

Crews say the fire broke out near Panoche Road and Little Panoche Road Saturday afternoon.



The fire is 60 percent contained, but winds have deterred fire crews ability to contain the fire.



This is a developing story and will be updated.

