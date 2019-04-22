Fire crews battle rural fire in Fresno County; 60 percent contained

Crews say the fire broke out near Panoche Road and Little Panoche Road Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters are battling a 20 acre wildland fire near Panoche rd and Little Panoche rd in western Fresno Co. Difficult access and high winds hampered containment. Forward progress now stopped. pic.twitter.com/deETT82bme— CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) April 20, 2019
The fire is 60 percent contained, but winds have deterred fire crews ability to contain the fire.
#PanocheFire [update] The wildland fire burning in western Fresno Co is now 49 acres and 60% contained. pic.twitter.com/QhGhpn7zYY— CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) April 20, 2019
This is a developing story and will be updated.