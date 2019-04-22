Fire crews battle rural fire in Fresno County; 60 percent contained

Firefighters are battling a 20 acre wildland fire near Panoche rd and Little Panoche rd in western Fresno Co. Difficult access and high winds hampered containment. Forward progress now stopped. pic.twitter.com/deETT82bme — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) April 20, 2019

#PanocheFire [update] The wildland fire burning in western Fresno Co is now 49 acres and 60% contained. pic.twitter.com/QhGhpn7zYY — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) April 20, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are the scene of a 49 acre wildland fire in western Fresno County.Crews say the fire broke out near Panoche Road and Little Panoche Road Saturday afternoon.The fire is 60 percent contained, but winds have deterred fire crews ability to contain the fire.