Fire crews gaining ground on Wheeler Fire in Mariposa County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Crews are making significant progress fighting the Wheeler Fire near the town of Coulterville in Mariposa County.

CalFire first reported that they were responding to reports of a fire around 12:15 pm Monday.

As of Tuesday morning, CalFire said the Wheeler Fire had burned 115 acres and was about 60-percent contained.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office has issued mandatory evacuation orders.



CalFire said that 14 fire crews and three helicopters have been fighting the fire, but that steep terrain, dense brush, and a lack of access have challenged them.

There were evacuations ordered but they have since been lifted. Roads in the area are closed to everyone except residents and first responders.

Road Closures:
  • Mary Harrison Mine Rd
  • Old Highway 49 Rd
  • Crown Lead Rd
  • Highway 49 between Crown Lead Rd and Highway 132

Highway 132 remains open at this time.
