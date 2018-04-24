Fire crews investigating what caused a fire at Northeast Fresno business

An investigation is underway to determine what sparked a late night business fire in Northeast Fresno. The fire broke out just after 10:30 Monday night at an office building in the area of Cedar and Rialto.Firefighters said they had a very active fire when they arrived. They were able to keep the fire contained to just one of the four office units.Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Todd Tuggle said, "We had heavy fire when we showed up. If it wasn't for the rapid actions of the first end crews and the follow up companies that were in to assist, this fire could have very easily damaged three or four more businesses."No word on the extent of the damage to the business or if anyone was hurt.