FRESNO

Fire crews investigating what caused a fire at Northeast Fresno business

EMBED </>More Videos

An investigation is underway to determine what sparked a late night business fire in Northeast Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
An investigation is underway to determine what sparked a late night business fire in Northeast Fresno. The fire broke out just after 10:30 Monday night at an office building in the area of Cedar and Rialto.

Firefighters said they had a very active fire when they arrived. They were able to keep the fire contained to just one of the four office units.

Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Todd Tuggle said, "We had heavy fire when we showed up. If it wasn't for the rapid actions of the first end crews and the follow up companies that were in to assist, this fire could have very easily damaged three or four more businesses."

No word on the extent of the damage to the business or if anyone was hurt.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firebusinessfresnoFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News