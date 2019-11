EMBED >More News Videos CAL FIRE is responding to a 2-alarm house fire burning in Fresno County.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE is responding to a 2-alarm house fire burning in Fresno County.The blaze was first reported around 11:45 a.m. Monday near Temperance and North.Video sent in by an ABC30 viewer showed flames shooting out through the windows of the home and a large plume of black smoke rising into the sky.Fire officials say everyone was able to get out of the home and no one was injured.The cause of the fire is under investigation.