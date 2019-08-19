Fire crews responding to large apartment complex fire near Fresno State

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5477312" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The fire broke out just after 7 p.m. on Backer Avenue near Shaw Avenue which is across the street from Fresno State. (Denisse Vargas)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are battling a three-alarm fire burning through an apartment complex in northeast Fresno.The fire broke out just after 7 p.m. at the Maplewood Apartments on Backer Avenue near Shaw Avenue which is across the street from Fresno State.Fire officials say at least 14 units have been destroyed by the flames, leaving multiple families displaced. At this time, no injuries have been reported.Video sent in by ABC30 insiders show plumes of black smoke. Witnesses tell Action News the flames could be seen from more than a mile away.Fresno police assisted fire crews in evacuating surround apartment buildings as the flames continued to spread throughout the complex.The cause of the fire is under investigation.