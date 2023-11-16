Fire damages popular Fresno Tower District restaurant 'Oggi Cosi Si Mangia Italian'

A fire investigator is looking into what sparked flames at a popular Tower District restaurant.

34 firefighters responded to Oggi Cosi Si Mangia Italian restaurant overnight.

Officials believe the fire started near the kitchen.

Video taken from inside shows the damage left behind with ceilings charred and debris covering the floor.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.