Fire damages Visalia home, neighbor's garage, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Fire officials are investigating what caused flames to burn through a home Sunday morning.Firefighters battled the blaze on Hall Street and Grove Avenue just before 10 a.m.No one was in the home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, officials say.Video captured by ABC30 insider Rgelio Bedolla showed a dark plume of black smoke rising from the home.Fire officials say damages to the home as well as a neighbor's garage and vehicle cost an estimated $80,000.