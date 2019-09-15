house fire

Fire damages Visalia home, neighbor's garage, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Fire officials are investigating what caused flames to burn through a home Sunday morning.

Firefighters battled the blaze on Hall Street and Grove Avenue just before 10 a.m.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, officials say.

Video captured by ABC30 insider Rgelio Bedolla showed a dark plume of black smoke rising from the home.

Fire officials say damages to the home as well as a neighbor's garage and vehicle cost an estimated $80,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliavisaliahouse fire
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Fire causes extensive damage to northwest Fresno room
2 critically injured in central Fresno fire
East central Fresno house fire leaves thousands of dollars in damage
Man found unresponsive in Philadelphia house fire with dog by his side
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Uber driver opens fire, gets shot by suspects
Dinuba police looking for missing man suffering dementia
Fire breaks out at NFL stadium moments before kickoff
1 killed, another wounded in Rose Bowl parking lot shooting
Child thrown from car during Texas hit-and-run crash
Shots fired into Visalia home, police say
Alley fight escalates into stabbing, shots fired, police say
Show More
2 critically injured in central Fresno fire
Well-known TV host, Fresno State announcer Ray O'Canto dies at 60
Stabbing victim arrives at hospital, Fresno PD search for crime scene
High school football player dies after collapsing on field
UAW says its 49K members at GM plants will go on strike
More TOP STORIES News