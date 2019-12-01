Fire destroys central Fresno home Sunday

Fire destroyed a home on Rialto and Second in central Fresno on Sunday morning.Firefighters say the flames spread from the attic to the roof and the fire really grew when it got a sudden burst of air in the attic at about 7:15 a.m."The first crews showed up and found heavy smoke coming from the attic space in the rear of the house," said Fresno Fire Department battalion chief Mike Gilbert. "The roof began to collapse and the A/C unit began to come through the roof into the residence and the fire quickly spread up into the second story portion of the building and it just became too big."Crews say nobody was home at the time, so nobody got hurt.