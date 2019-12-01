Fire destroys central Fresno home Sunday

By
Fire destroyed a home on Rialto and Second in central Fresno on Sunday morning.

Firefighters say the flames spread from the attic to the roof and the fire really grew when it got a sudden burst of air in the attic at about 7:15 a.m.


"The first crews showed up and found heavy smoke coming from the attic space in the rear of the house," said Fresno Fire Department battalion chief Mike Gilbert. "The roof began to collapse and the A/C unit began to come through the roof into the residence and the fire quickly spread up into the second story portion of the building and it just became too big."

Crews say nobody was home at the time, so nobody got hurt.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drunk driver, wet roads combine for deadly crash on Highway 99, CHP says
CHP, Caltrans warn drivers of black ice while driving up mountains
Man with gunshot wound tries to get on FAX bus for help, police say
CHP pacing traffic over I-5 at Grapevine, Wind Warning in effect
Drunk driver crashes into tree in Visalia, police say
Fresno State ends season with loss to San Jose State, 16-17
Festival of Trees fundraiser helps victims of human trafficking
Show More
Fresno business owners discuss importance of shopping local
Storm knocks down massive tree in Santa Clara: VIDEO
3 children missing after vehicle swept away in flood
Warehouse fire lights up downtown Fresno
Heading to the mountains? Here are some tips to keep you safe on the road
More TOP STORIES News