fire

Fire destroys five cars, two trailers in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are investigating a fire that destroyed five cars and two travel trailers in west central Fresno.

Firefighters found the burning cars with flames threatening a nearby structure late Friday night near Normal and Valentine.

Neighbors initially reported someone might have been in one of the trailers, but fire crews did not find anyone.

People nearby also reported hearing explosions.

Officials say at least one car airbag exploded and burning aerosol cans caused some smaller explosions.

Those were the first of many challenges for firefighters.

"There's a large number of appliances, parked cars, the fire was spreading quickly, that presents a lot of fuel, and we have access problems, we had to get through the front fence gate," said Battalion Chief Thomas Cope.

Crews say the area where the fire started appears to have been used as long-term storage.

No one was hurt in the blaze. The cause is still under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno west centralfirefresnocar firefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Woman loses fence to fire, firefighters step up to help
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News