Fire destroys five cars, two trailers in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are investigating a fire that destroyed five cars and two travel trailers in west central Fresno.Firefighters found the burning cars with flames threatening a nearby structure late Friday night near Normal and Valentine.Neighbors initially reported someone might have been in one of the trailers, but fire crews did not find anyone.People nearby also reported hearing explosions.Officials say at least one car airbag exploded and burning aerosol cans caused some smaller explosions.Those were the first of many challenges for firefighters."There's a large number of appliances, parked cars, the fire was spreading quickly, that presents a lot of fuel, and we have access problems, we had to get through the front fence gate," said Battalion Chief Thomas Cope.Crews say the area where the fire started appears to have been used as long-term storage.No one was hurt in the blaze. The cause is still under investigation.