Fire destroys several mobile homes and vehicles in Dos Palos

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Smoke is still billowing into the skies south of Dos Palos in Fresno County after a fire that destroyed several mobile homes and vehicles.The fire broke out just after 8 p.m. Thursday in the area of Russell and Althea.Cal Fire officials say the fire started in an outbuilding and spread to some nearby vegetation before engulfing three mobile homes and several vehicles.Fire officials did not find anyone on the property and do not know if anyone lives there.They did leave a trailer filled with debris to burn until they felt they could safely attack the flames.Firefighters say people will be able to see smoke coming from that area for a few days because of the box trailer fire.Crews say they fought a fire at the same location two or three years ago.But, it's not yet known at this point what sparked this recent blaze.