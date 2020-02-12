Fire erupts at ExxonMobil refinery in Baton Rouge, Lousiana

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- A fire inside an ExxonMobil refinery in Louisiana turned the night sky a shade of orange and sent a large plume of smoke into the air.

The fire erupted at the facility in Baton Rouge around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte told news outlets.

No injuries were reported and the fire was contained to the location where it started, Monte said. The glow of the fire could be seen from miles away, news outlets reported.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire.

ExxonMobil is the largest manufacturing employer in Louisiana and its Baton Rouge refinery is the fifth largest in the country, WAFB-TV reported. It produces gasoline, jet fuel and more, as well as items such as paint and adhesives at the chemical plant.

The company said in a tweet that it was responding the situation, including monitoring air quality at the fence line. The air outside the plant "bore no particular odor," The Advocate reported. There was no off-site impact, fire department spokesman Monte said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianafireexxonmobil
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
16-year-old in critical condition after shooting in central Fresno
Talks to deport Hmongs, Laotians cause fear after removal orders issued in other areas
Many with Selma Unified School District fighting to keep their jobs
Four suspects steal and destroy property inside popular Atwater business
Man who pleaded guilty in 2018 murder asking for forgiveness
Thieves target east central Fresno apartment complex to make some quick cash
How your worst dating stories can result in free pizza
Show More
VIDEO: Gun put to man's head in brazen daylight armed robbery
Clovis high school students return to class after tragic deaths of 2 students
Bernie Sanders projected to win New Hampshire primary
73-year-old man dies after assault in LB hospital, police say
No forgiveness after apology for Fresno County workplace murder
More TOP STORIES News