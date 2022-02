FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are working to determine what sparked a fire at a church thrift store in central Fresno.The fire was reported just after 3:30 am at St. James Thrift Store, which is in the parking lot of Saint James Episcopal Cathedral on Dakota Avenue near Cedar Avenue.The cause of the fire is under investigation.Dakota Avenue was closed between Cedar and 10th Street, but police have since reopened the street to drivers.