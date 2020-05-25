fire

Fresno firefighters battle grass fire in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Fire Department battled a grass fire that spread to the backyard of a nearby home in Central Fresno on Monday.

The blaze was burning near the area of E. Shields Ave. and N. Del Mar Ave.


Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, which began with a backyard BBQ pit that was left unattended at about 1:50 pm. The fire then jumped into the next-door neighbor's backyard and burned the exterior of the home.

No injuries were reported.
