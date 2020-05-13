Grass fire burning in southwest Fresno threatening structures

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple units have responded to a grass fire in southwest Fresno that has become difficult to contain.

The Fresno Fire Department responded near S Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and E. Church Ave. just around 8:30 p.m.

Some of the crews have been assigned to surrounding structures for protection. Authorities added that the fire is wind-driven and in a field, making it difficult for the firefighters to reach it.

The department added that this is the 15th grass fire in the city in the last four days.
