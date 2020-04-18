FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman in her fifties has been killed in a fire in east central Fresno.
The fire broke out at an apartment on Olive Ave and Peach Ave, according to fire personnel.
The woman was apparently trapped inside the home. Neighbors tell Action News they and Fresno Police officers tried to rescue her, but the smoke was too heavy.
This story is developing. Please stay with Action News for updates.
Woman killed in east central Fresno apartment fire
