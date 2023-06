Crews are battling a fire near Highway 41 and Children's Boulevard in Madera County.

Crews battling fire near Children's Boulevard in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are battling a fire near Highway 41 and Children's Boulevard in Madera County.

PG &E cameras and drivers captured the smoke from the flames there

Drivers should expect delays as crews work to put out the flames.

A two-vehicle crash has also been reported in the area.

Action News is monitoring the firefight and will bring you any developments.