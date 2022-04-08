house fire

1 hospitalized after garage fire in central Fresno, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A garage fire in central Fresno killed a dog and sent one person to the hospital with first and second-degree burns.

Firefighters rushed to a home near Cortland Avenue and 11th Street around noon Thursday.

Flames that started outside the house had spread into the garage by the time crews arrived.

Crews quickly knocked down those flames but not before the fire killed a dog and injured a person inside the house.

That burn victim has been taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Firefighters did find a second dog that was missing and said it had minor injuries.

Seven people who lived at the home have been displaced.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.

We're also told extra firefighters responded to allow for rehab time because of the heat.
