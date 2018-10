A brush fire sent a big pillar of smoke into the air above Downtown Fresno on Friday evening.The California Highway Patrol incident logs that the fire started on an embankment along the side of Highway 41 near O Street.The fire quickly burned the brush on the side of the freeway and even moved into the canopy of one of the trees.Traffic slowed in the area during the fire and an on-ramp in the area was closed.There is no word yet what caused the fire.