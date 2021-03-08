fire

Firefighters battle large debris fire in southeast Fresno

Witnesses tell Action News they could see the cloud of smoke from northeast Fresno.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a large debris fire in southeast Fresno on Monday morning.

The fire broke out shortly after 8:00 am on Orange between Church and Belgravia Avenues.

The blaze caused black smoke to billow in the area. Witnesses tell Action News they could see the cloud of smoke from northeast Fresno.

It wasn't immediately clear what caught fire or if there were any injuries.

Officials say Church Avenue is closed while crews try to douse the flames. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing breaking news story and will be updated.
