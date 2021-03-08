Firefighters battle large debris fire in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a large debris fire in southeast Fresno on Monday morning.The fire broke out shortly after 8:00 am on Orange between Church and Belgravia Avenues.The blaze caused black smoke to billow in the area. Witnesses tell Action News they could see the cloud of smoke from northeast Fresno.It wasn't immediately clear what caught fire or if there were any injuries.Officials say Church Avenue is closed while crews try to douse the flames. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.