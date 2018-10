Units are on scene of an #APARTMEMTFIRE. E11 first on scene and requested a 2nd Alarm. pic.twitter.com/uYLzE4SNPE — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) October 9, 2018

Fresno Fire Department is responding to a 3 alarm fire that is burning in Northeast Fresno.A triplex apartment complex is engulfed in flames on Fresno Street and Sierra Avenue.Fresno Street between Bullard and Sierra is closed.Stay with Action News for more updates.