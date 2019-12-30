Fire in northwest Fresno leaves 4 people without home, causes $200,000 in damage

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Fire investigators are looking into a northwest Fresno fire on Sunday afternoon that left four residents displaced and caused an estimated $200,000 in damage.They say ashes discarded near the home sparked the fire.The fire spread from outside and ran into the eaves of the home on N Wishon Ave and Shaw Ave at around 1 p.m.No one was inside the home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.