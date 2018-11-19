HOUSE FIRE

Fire Investigators: Deadly house fire in Tulare sparked by man trying to keep warm using hot coals

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire Investigators: Deadly house fire in Tulare sparked by man trying to keep warm using hot coals

By
TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) --
A deadly fire in Tulare was started by a man who was trying to keep warm using hot coals, according to fire investigators.

Family members say Mickey Stidham Senior, 45, died inside his camper Friday morning.

Officials say he brought the heating source inside the camper shell. By the time witnesses noticed, it was already engulfed in flames.

Mickey Stidham Junior dug around what's left of a truck bed and nearly non-existent camper shell where his dad called home.

Shocked and still numb, he searched for answers, through the last people who desperately tried to save his dad.

"He said about the time he busted the door open the flames shot like 40 feet in the air so it was just too late," said Stidham Jr.

Fire investigators say the victim chose a heating source not meant for indoors that started an explosive fire.

"He had taken measures to winterize his trailer and making sure to seal it up. And so the combination with the hot coals next to combustible material potentially is the accidental cause of the fire," said Tulare County Fire Investigator Joanne Bear.

Witnesses said it took seconds to take over and spread to a nearby shed.

According to Mickey Jr., his father would first get the coals hot on a barbecue and then use them to heat the small space.

"He would start a fire outside first and then the coals that burnt off he would just put them in a bucket to try and keep warm," said Mickey Jr.

A few small bunches of flowers now mark the spot where family members say the victim lived for the last few years. The area now charred was also the place they made plenty of good memories.

Loved ones spent Monday looking for any clues they could find. They aren't sure if Mickey Sr. was asleep or awake when the blaze began. But investigators found the coals in a place that would have made it difficult to escape.

"Based on the placement of where the coals were, it was right next to the door and based on statements there was a fire within the trailer as bystanders were trying to open the door and get into where the victim was," said Bear.

"What I'm thinking is him being closed up in there and the carbon monoxide- him not noticing it at first and then it pretty much went from there," said Mickey Jr.

Family members say they did warn Mickey Sr. about the dangers of heating his trailer with coals.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firedeath investigationdeadly firetulareTulare
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSE FIRE
Officials: Fires that broke out blocks from each other may be arson
Two-story home goes up in flames near the Tower District
Woolsey Fire burns more than 83,200 acres as it burns in LA-Ventura County area
Woolsey Fire chars 10,000 acres, 75K homes under evacuation
More house fire
Top Stories
2 dead, including gunman; officer among those shot at a Chicago hospital
Two key roads in Yosemite to shut down
Applegate overpass at Highway 99 opens after repairs
Dozens of students and loved ones gather to remember 16-year-old hit and killed by big rig
Air quality remains unhealthy for entire Valley
UC Merced and Merced College cancel classes due to air quality
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Camp Fire: At least 77 dead, hundreds missing in Butte Co. fire
Show More
Woolsey Fire's containment reaches 94 percent
6 trapped in Chicago skyscraper elevator drop more than 80 floors
UPDATE: Chipotle may hire back manager fired after asking customers to pay before being served
Health Watch: Experimental drug could protect against peanut allergies
Man sues airline after sitting next to obese passenger
More News