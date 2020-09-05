CAL FIRE urges residents to be careful not to start fires this weekend

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dry conditions are posing big problems for CAL FIRE this season - and excessive heat over the Labor Day weekend isn't helping.The ABC30 Wildfire tracker shows hundreds of thousands of acres currently burning up and down the state.Assistant CAL FIRE Chief Jim McDougal explained what's made this year so challenging."Fires tend to become larger this year and get more established. It's not just the grasses driving the fires now. It's the brush and the timber driving the fires," he said.Dry weather and lightning caused major damage in northern California with the SCU Lightning Complex Fire.Officials say here in the Valley current dry conditions have led to an above-average fire potential in Fresno County.Fire officials are urging those looking to get out on public lands to avoid recreation areas and trails near the SQF Complex Fire in Tulare County.With that fire still burning at over 50,000 acres with 1% containment, fire crews say not to expect improvement on acreage anytime soon. They'll be focusing on areas surrounding structures.CAL FIRE says you can help by being cautious when you're spending time outdoors this weekend.They ask you to be careful when you are out in the wildlands and to make sure you do not start any fires.