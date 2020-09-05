cal fire

CAL FIRE urges residents to be careful not to start fires this weekend

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dry conditions are posing big problems for CAL FIRE this season - and excessive heat over the Labor Day weekend isn't helping.

The ABC30 Wildfire tracker shows hundreds of thousands of acres currently burning up and down the state.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window


Assistant CAL FIRE Chief Jim McDougal explained what's made this year so challenging.

"Fires tend to become larger this year and get more established. It's not just the grasses driving the fires now. It's the brush and the timber driving the fires," he said.

Dry weather and lightning caused major damage in northern California with the SCU Lightning Complex Fire.

Officials say here in the Valley current dry conditions have led to an above-average fire potential in Fresno County.

Fire officials are urging those looking to get out on public lands to avoid recreation areas and trails near the SQF Complex Fire in Tulare County.

With that fire still burning at over 50,000 acres with 1% containment, fire crews say not to expect improvement on acreage anytime soon. They'll be focusing on areas surrounding structures.

CAL FIRE says you can help by being cautious when you're spending time outdoors this weekend.

They ask you to be careful when you are out in the wildlands and to make sure you do not start any fires.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnotulare countylabor daywildfirecal firecalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAL FIRE
UPDATE: More mandatory evacuations underway as firefighters battle SQF Complex Fire
SQF Complex Fire scorches 46,328 acres, 1% contained
SQF Complex Fire grows to 42,574 acres, 1% contained
SQF Complex Fire brings smoke to Valley, 1% contained
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The 3 threats you need to be aware of this Labor Day weekend
5-year-old shot in leg at birthday party in southwest Fresno
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Fresno police rescue people in burning apartment
Don't go to large gatherings this weekend, warns Fresno County
FCC men's basketball team on probation for 4 years
Hanford burglar arrested twice in 24 hours returns stolen items
2 Kings Co. schools allowed to reopen campuses
Show More
Over 86% of healthcare workers at Fresno County hospitals got the flu shot this year
Merced Co. state parks will be closed this weekend due to pandemic
Man killed in southwest Fresno shooting
Woman killed in rollover crash on Highway 41
Nurse at Community Regional in Fresno dies from COVID-19 complications
More TOP STORIES News