deadly fire

Deadly Porterville fire: Officials say library had no sprinkler system

By , and ABC30.com staff
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cleanup efforts are underway in downtown Porterville as crews work to pick off the debris from Tuesday night's devastating fire that took the lives of two firefighters and the town's library.

"I don't know where we go from here," says City Manager John Lollis. "It'll be an art as the city council and library board, and our community works together and picking up our bootstraps and where do we go."

It's a two-story, 18,000 square foot library that, according to Lollis, was one of the busiest in the Central Valley - serving other libraries from Kern to Mariposa Counties.

"When you look at the in and out chart, upwards of 100,000 pieces of material had come out of this library to the Central Valley," Lollis said. "The next closest was the Fresno County library system."

The library was built in 1953 and saw many changes over the years, but lacked fire sprinklers that are now required in modern structures. Residents say it was more than just a building with books.

"This is a big part of Porterville," says Shana McGill. "This is a big thing here. And these firefighters, it's just so much."

City officials say they will meet with the 10 full-time library staff members Thursday to devise a plan moving forward.

"In a best-of situation, even if it was to build what is here, is a two to three-year horizon from design to construction, so we need to come up with some intermediate plans to meet the needs of the community," Lollis said.

Before Tuesday's fire, the nearby Porterville Museum was set to hold a special exhibit on the library.

That is still scheduled, and they hope people can come out to show their support.

A link has been provided if you wish to donate to the Porterville Fire Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portervilleportervilledeadly firefirefighter killedarsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY FIRE
Daughter of late Porterville fire captain throws first pitch at softball match
Demolition on Porterville library to start soon, allowing firefighters to return to Station 1
Porterville residents donate thousands of books after devastating library fire
Porterville Panthers help community find joy amid tragedy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News