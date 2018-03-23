U.S. & WORLD

FIRE LIZARD: T-Rex catches fire at dinosaur themed park in Colorado

itnesses said you could see pieces of a T-Rex statue dropping off the dinosaur as the blaze continued to burn. (KFSN)

COLORADO (KFSN) --
A fire in Colorado burned through a giant dinosaur statue. Witnesses said you could see pieces of a T-Rex statue dropping off the dinosaur as the blaze continued to burn.

The 24-foot statue is part of the Royal Dinosaur Experience Museum in Canon City. The co-owner of the dinosaur-themed park believes the fire may have started due to an electrical malfunction. He added the T-Rex smoldered for about 10 minutes before it actually burst into flames Thursday.

The co-owner said it was a total loss. He hopes to have the T-Rex replaced before summer.
