MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames burned through a giant haystack in Madera County on Friday morning.Firefighters were called to Double DJ Farms on Avenue 27 at Road 14, just north of Chowchilla, shortly before 5:00 am.The fire sparked a few miles away from Highway 99, but flames and smoke were visible from the highway.Fire crews were able to douse the flames and are now working to determine what caused the fire.Chowchilla authorities warned residents that the fire had cause large amounts of smoke to blow toward the city.