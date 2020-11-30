Commercial building in Merced likely a total loss after fire, firefighters say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a commercial building in Merced went completely up in flames.

The Merced Fire Department says it happened just before 1 pm at a building near 3180 M St.

When firefighters arrived, there was heavy fire activity in the building. Six total engines helped fight the fire.

Authorities say the building was empty and has been for a few years. It used to be a bank.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedhouse fire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crowd gathers in central Fresno to voice concerns over attacks on street vendors
Fresno Chaffee Zoo asking for public's help in finding two stolen birds
Fresno St. men's basketball to quarantine after positive COVID-19 tests
Fresno Fire urging community to be safe when putting up Christmas lights
CA Gov. Newsom nixes parole for Manson follower Van Houten
Community celebrates local WWII veteran's 100th birthday
Creek Fire: 379,895 acres burned, 95% contained
Show More
Houston doctor hugs COVID-19 patient in ICU on Thanksgiving
1 teenager killed, another injured after ATV crash in Fresno Co.
City leaders meet to discuss future of Fresno Grizzlies
Doorbell cameras catch porch pirate at home in Tower District
Fresno man arrested for murder of 77-year-old woman in San Luis Obispo
More TOP STORIES News