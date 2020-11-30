Commercial building in Merced likely a total loss after fire, firefighters say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a commercial building in Merced went completely up in flames.The Merced Fire Department says it happened just before 1 pm at a building near 3180 M St.When firefighters arrived, there was heavy fire activity in the building. Six total engines helped fight the fire.Authorities say the building was empty and has been for a few years. It used to be a bank.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.