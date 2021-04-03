Debris fire quickly spreads to home's detached garage in central Fresno

Debris fire quickly spreads to home's detached garage in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Fire crews had a section of Belmont Avenue blocked off as they battled a house fire in central Fresno.

Investigators say this started as a debris fire and then spread to a home's detached garage.


A neighbor called for help immediately, so crews were on the scene within minutes and were able to stop it from spreading to other homes.

No injuries were reported from this fire and the cause is under investigation.
