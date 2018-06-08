Fire rips through two-story home in Fresno County

A fire ripped through an empty two-story house just outside Easton Friday morning.Cal Fire received the call just after midnight. When they arrived they found the home on Sumner Avenue near Elm completely engulfed by flames.Firefighters checked the house to make sure no one was inside.Fire officials said their priority was to make sure the fire didn't spread to nearby vegetation or homes nearby."We've actually taken one of our resources put it across the street and back in to the house-- similar to what you would do in a vegetation fire to keep those embers out of the pine trees and make sure none of the gutters of the house next door catches on fire," said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Dennis Smith.Fire officials called PG&E because of powerlines down in the area. They will determine if that had anything to do with the start of the fire but right now the cause is under investigation.