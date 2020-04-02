house fire

Home severely damaged after house fire in Sanger

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters in Sanger are working to figure out what sparked a blaze that severely damaged a home on Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the area of 9th St. and Morton Ave. just after 8 a.m. They believe the fire started in the garage, but firefighters were able to keep the flames from going further into the home.

Two people were inside the home at the time but made it out safely. No injuries were reported.
