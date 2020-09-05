Highway 168 shut down at the top of the 4 lane due to fire burning near Shaver Lake

Forest Service officials say the fire, which they have named the Creek Incident, is burning in the Big Creek area between Shaver and Huntington Lakes.
Camp Sierra has been evacuated and evacuations are underway for the Big Creek community. Evacuations have also been ordered for all of Huntington Lake.
No one will be allowed past the top of the 4-lane except for law enforcement and fire personnel.
The fire has scorched at least 500 acres and is threatening structures in the area.
Visitors already in town are being allowed to stay but could be told to evacuate if the fire spreads.
Shaver Lake has also been closed to everyone except law enforcement.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.