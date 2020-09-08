Creek Fire grows to 135,523 acres with 0% containment, new evacuations issued for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa counties

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Creek Fire
was first sparked on Friday evening and quickly exploded to 135,523 acres - doubling in size again within a day - with 0% containment. At least 65 structures have been destroyed, and nearly 5,300 homes are threatened.
The fire is located near the communities of Shaver Lake, Big Creek and Huntington Lake. The flames have also spread towards the San Joaquin River and jumped into Madera County on the other side of the river.VIDEO: Explosive wildfires scorch Fresno, Madera area mountain communities
A helicopter landed at Fresno Yosemite International Airport
with 13 people on Tuesday morning. Another landed with 11 more people a short time later.
During a press conference on Monday, fire officials said 200 people are currently stuck in the Sierra National Forest across four different temporary refuge areas.
The Creek Fire has left them stranded, but authorities say they are safe. Work is currently underway to get them out.RELATED: Creek Fire: Rescue operation to airlift 50 trapped at Lake Edison 'unsuccessful'
During the press conference, officials urged people to be prepared and proactive when it comes to evacuation orders.
They also said that there are two separate incident command teams working the Creek Fire: one is a federal team that is handling the north side of the blaze and another is working the south side of the fire into Fresno County.
The fast-moving wildfire trapped more than 200 people near the Mammoth Pool Reservoir in Madera County
. National Guard helicopters were called in to airlift them to safety.
The fire also forced evacuations in numerous Fresno and Madera County mountain communities
. Deputies said they are going door to door to alert residents in some areas.
On Sunday evening, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties due to the fire. The declaration will help the state deploy additional resources to tackle it.RELATED: Here's how you can help people impacted by the Creek Fire
FRESNO COUNTYHere are all the areas under mandatory evacuation orders in Fresno County:Shaver LakeHuntington LakeCamp SierraBig CreekHigh Sierra areas, which include: Florence Lake, Ward Lake, Portal Forebay, Edison Lake Mono Hot Springs, Kaiser and all campgrounds.Alder SpringsMile HighMeadow LakesBig SandyJose BasinItalian BarDinkey CreekWishon & Courtright ReservoirsArea west of Tollhouse, along Auberry Road west to Powerhouse Road.Tollhouse Road and Peterson Road down to Lodge RoadBeal Fire Road on both sides of Highway 168Powerhouse and Auberry Roads to the San Joaquin RiverTollhouse Road from Lodge to NicholasAn Evacuation Order means there is immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.
Fresno County has set up an an evacuation center for people and small animals at Clovis North High School, 2770 E International Ave.Here are all the areas under an evacuation warning in Fresno County:PratherAuberryCressman RoadAuberry Road from the top of the four lanes to Powerhouse to the San Joaquin RiverJose BasinAlder SpringMono Wind CasinoMeadow LakesMile HighTollhouse Road at Peterson Road down to Lodge RoadBeal Fire RoadPowerhouse Road to the San Joaquin RiverAn evacuation warning means there is a potential threat to life or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets/livestock should leave now.RELATED: Where to bring large animals, livestock displaced by Creek Fire
MADERA COUNTYHere are all the areas under mandatory evacuation orders in Madera County:Cascadel WoodsKinsman Flat SubdivisionItalian Bar Rd. from Road 225 to Reddinger LakeMammoth PoolWhiskey FallsClover MeadowArnold MeadowsMinaretsAll campgrounds off Minarets RoadAll campgrounds off Beasore Road north of Grizzley RoadMammoth Pool Trailer Park to Road 233Central CampRoad 225 east of Road 274 and all spur roads, such as Douglas Ranger Station Road, Cascadel Road, Peckinpah Road, Mission Road, Tu-Nobi Way, Rainbow Drive, Lark Lane, Boulder Creek Drive, Tera Tera Ranch Road, and Italian Bar Road, Road 235 between Road 222 and Italian Bar RoadNorth ForkRoad 221 between Road 200 and Road 226 and all spur roads such as Kowana Lane, Pahuma Way, Nielsen Road, Quail Flats Drive, Sunridge Drive and Klette's Pride WayRoad 226 between Road 221 and Road 222 and all spur roads such as Bishop Park Place, Deer Springs Lane, Walker Ranch Road, and Keller RoadRoad 224 between Road 226 and Road 200 and all spur roads such as Horn Road, Mountain Springs Road, Priest Road, Wilcox Drive, Wild Plum Lane, and Quail Hollow CourtRoad 225 between Road 222 and Road 274 and all spur roads such as Amber Lane, Willow Creek Drive, and Road 228Road 222 between Road 226 and Road 200 and all spur roads such as Wah Up Way, Weatherly Lane and Buckhorn CourtRoad 200 on the northside of road between Road 221 and Road 222 and all spur road such as Wild Plum Lane, Tahoot Drive, Maranatha Drive, Golden Acorn Court, Ellis Way, Rocky Road, Cougar Springs TrailBass LakeEastside of Highway 41 between Road 222 and Road 200 Road 223 from Road 426 to Road 221Road 222 between Road 274 and Road 226An Evacuation Order means there is immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.Here are all the areas under an evacuation warning in Madera County:Mammoth Pool trailer park to Road 233, down Road 225Sierra Sky Ranch (Road 632) and surrounding areaNorth ForkSouthside of Road 200 between Road 221 and Road 222 and all spur roads, such as Oak Junction Lane Wyle Ranch Road, Lumburg Road and Fast LaneRoad 222 between Road 200Fresno/Madera County Line and all spur roads, such as Carmen Ranch Road, Ciatana Creek Road, Corrine Lake Road, Box Canyon Road, Tunoi Place and Smalley Cove Campground An evacuation warning means there is a potential threat to life or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets/livestock should leave now.
MARIPOSA COUNTYHere are all the areas under an evacuation warning in Mariposa County:Fish Camp, including all areas from Mariposa County Line to Yosemite National Park Boundaries
