Fire crews battle flames at abandoned SW Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno fire crews are investigating an early morning structure fire in southwest Fresno that they say is suspicious.Our ABC30 Downtown Fresno Skycam showed the massive plume of smoke and flames coming from MLK and Garrett Avenues.The fire broke out sometime after 3 am in an abandoned home and it was a very aggressive blaze.Crews were able to douse the flames before fire spread to neighboring homes or lots.Investigators say this is considered suspicious because the crew was at that same location five hours earlier for a car fire.