A power pole fire has caused a major power outage in Fresno County. The fire was reported just after five Friday morning at Locan and Griffith near Ashlan and Temperance.According to PG&E, the power outage affected 3,472 customers in the area. CHP also reported traffic lights out in the area.The fire did not threaten any structures.PG&E was able to restore the power after about an hour.