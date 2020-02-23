Fire tears through bathroom of building at SE Fresno park, repairs needed

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A building in the Calwa Recreation and Park District is in need of construction after a fire tore through a bathroom in the park.

Fire crews responded to the southeast Fresno park around 11:15 this morning.

Officials say several people were near the restroom when the blaze broke out.

Witnesses told them they saw teenagers running from the scene shortly after the fire started.

There is no word yet on how the blaze ignited.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofirepark
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Clovis man last seen on Wednesday near Shaver Lake found alive
Naked man chases schoolgirls through streets of Fresno
Man shot in his car near Sanger apartment complex
1 man shot at Visalia convenience store early Sunday morning
Father and son arrested in connection to Fresno homicide from January
Pit bull viciously attacks dog walker, two police officers in NYC
Alleged DUI driver hits, kills pedestrian in Sanger
Show More
Ryan Newman confirms head injury in Daytona 500 crash, hopes to race again
Voting centers in Fresno open as California primary nears
Suspects on the loose after robbery at SE Fresno T-Mobile
Visalia PD: Argument over stolen property leads to stabbing
Thousands mourn fallen Porterville firefighters at remembrance ceremony
More TOP STORIES News