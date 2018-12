A Visalia family is thankful after a fire that tore through an SUV parked in their driveway was extinguished before spreading to their home.The video above was sent to us by ABC30 Insider Luke HargerIt shows the flames shooting several feet into their air just before 8 this evening.Firefighters were able to put the blaze out within 10 minutes and say no one was injured.No word yet on the cause of the fire.