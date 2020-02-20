Abandoned home destroyed by flames in Tulare

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are investigating what caused a house fire in Tulare Thursday morning.It happened just after 3:00 a.m. on Bardsley Avenue near West Avenue.Firefighters say the flames quickly consumed the abandoned farmhouse.The roof caved in during the blaze, so firefighters worked to put out the flames from a distance to keep the fire from spreading.Fire officials believe homeless people may have started the fire.The cause is still under investigation.No one was injured.